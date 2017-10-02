United star on Villa radar

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is all set to push a permanent approach for Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Villa Park, and following some impressive displays between the sticks, Bruce has reportedly expressed a desire to make a permanent deal with the Red Devils.

Johnstone originally joined Villans back in January, and now the Championship outfit want him permanently at the Villa Park.

The Englishman cemented his regular place at Villa and has already kept 5 clean sheets so far this season as the club chase promotion to the Premier League.

However, it remains to be seen whether United boss Jose Mourinho will sanction the move or not.