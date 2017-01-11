Twitter reacts as Chelsea linked with Michail Antonio

Chelsea are reportedly interested in singing Michail Antonio from West Ham United, triggering a strong reaction on Twitter.
Antonio, 26, become one of Slaven Bilic’s most important players after switching Nottingham Forest for West Ham United last summer.
The Englishman has displayed his consistency by missing just one of the last 45 Premier League games, with 42 of those outings coming as a starter.
Now, the Hammers winger has been identified as a transfer target by the Blues manager Antonio Conte, according to the Daily Mail.
A move to the Stamford Bridge is unlikely to occur this month, but Conte is determined on securing the midfielder this summer.
Here’s a selection of reactions on Twitter after reports emerged Chelsea want Michail Antonio.
I would like Llorente and Antonio in this transfer window!! #CFC Both are very good in their respective positions!!
— Nihal G (@ngtweetz) January 10, 2017