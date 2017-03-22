Twitter reacts as Bastian Schweinsteiger joins MLS

Bastian Schweinsteiger has completed a lucrative move to the MLS outfit Chicago Fire from Manchester United.

The former Germany international, who made just four appearances for the Red Devils this season, announced that he would be joining the Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire on a one-year deal.

Schweinsteiger joined Man United in 2015 from Bayern Munich, where he won eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

Fans around the world voice out their opinion on the 32-year-old midfielder, most of which were positive…