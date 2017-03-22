Twitter reacts as Bastian Schweinsteiger joins MLS

Bastian Schweinsteiger has completed a lucrative move to the MLS outfit Chicago Fire from Manchester United.
The former Germany international, who made just four appearances for the Red Devils this season, announced that he would be joining the Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire on a one-year deal.
Thanks to all fans, the whole staff and my teammates of @ManUtd! I will never forget my time with the club, but now it’s time for a change! pic.twitter.com/zYn2o5Cjsk
— Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 21, 2017
Schweinsteiger joined Man United in 2015 from Bayern Munich, where he won eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.
Fans around the world voice out their opinion on the 32-year-old midfielder, most of which were positive…
Was great to have Bastian Schweinsteiger at the club. He embraced the fans and we embraced him. All the best mate, @BSchweinsteiger 🍻
— The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 21, 2017
Schweinsteiger will remain one of my favourite players. He deserves every respect. Hope he enjoys his time at Chicago Fire.
— 🙂 (@ManUnitedFanII) March 21, 2017
Schweinsteiger an exciting signing but professionalism while injured irked teammates. A shame #mufc didn’t sign him four/five yrs earlier.
— Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 21, 2017
In hindsight, Schweinsteiger was the right player at the wrong time. That’s five of Van Gaal’s 10 United signings gone already.
— Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonMEN) March 21, 2017
Bastian #Schweinsteiger left his boyhood club for ManUtd just to get treated like shit
— TouKL’ouTou (@pitou_tom) March 21, 2017
Good for Schweinsteiger. Not sure the squad could be less affected by a player leaving tho. Was almost not there. Another 200k p/w freed.
— Hayley B (@Hayles_101) March 21, 2017
Schweinsteiger was wasted at United, class act 😒
— Matt Thomas (@Matt_Thomas_1) March 21, 2017
Schweinsteiger has 35 times the followers of the Chicago Fire account. That may be the definition of being bigger than the team. #cf97
— Danny Santaromita (@TheDanSanto) March 21, 2017
The fact Fellaini has outlived all of Schweinsteiger Schneiderlin + Di Maria at Utd is pretty hilarious. Cld survive a nuclear bomb that one
— Hayley B (@Hayles_101) March 21, 2017
Farewell Bastian Schweinsteiger. Your playing time was limited at United, but your Instagram game was magnificent. xxx
— Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) March 21, 2017