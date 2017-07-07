Turkish youngster Cengiz Under wanted by Man City

The Premier League giants Manchester City have entered talks with the Istanbul Basaksehir youngster Cengiz Under, the Super Lig club have confirmed.

The Turkish outfit revealed that City have held negotiations with the teenager, but a deal is yet to be materialised, reports Goal.

The 19-year-old, who plays as an attacking midfielder, has impressed last season and has already made into the Turkey national team, scoring two goals in four appearances.

Meanwhile – Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are said to have monitored the highly-rated winger’s progress.

Under has scored 7 times and provided 5 assists in 32 league appearances for Başakşehir last season.