Tottenham Hotspur to sign Giovani Lo Celso?

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make a move for Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis, according to Mundo Deportivo via Express.

The Lilywhites have held an interest in the Argentina international throughout the summer, with a deal having believed to be close in early July.

The report claims, the 23-year-old midfielder will finally sign a 5-year-contract at Tottenham Hotspur before next week’s transfer deadline.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino had earlier hinted that he was unhappy with a lack of influence over transfers at White hart Lane, despite the north Londoners having broken their transfer record to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon last month.

Lo Celso has scored nine La Liga goals in the 2018-19 campaign.