Tottenham Hotspur leading race to sign Man United target Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon this summer.

The England U21s international has been a regular figure in the Lilywhites team since the age of 16 and, now at the age of 17, he has played an integral role to their automatic promotion push this season with 15 sensational goals for the club.

The youngster has won a flurry of awards this season which includes Championship Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Apprentice of the Year, He is also being named in the Team of the Season and the EFL Club Developed XI.

The Times reports that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has identified him Sessegnon one of his top transfer targets.

However, Spurs are still interested in the teenager’s signature, although both may be forced to wait at least one more season should the Cottagers clinch automatic promotion.

Sessegnon has already insisted that he will remain with Fulham if they achieve promotion to the Premier League.