Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Benfica midfielder Jota as a potential summer signing.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino has made just one signing over the last three transfer windows, but the Argentine boss is expected to be busy in the coming months.

According to Record, the Premier League giants are currently considering to offer the Portuguese, who has a €30m release clause in his contract.

The north Londoners allegedly have a limited budget to spend during the summer, meaning they could attempt to negotiate a lower fee for the youngster.

Jota, 20, has only made five appearances this season, but the academy graduate has made a positive impression during his short stay in the senior setup.