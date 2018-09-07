Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing Frenkie de Jong

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, although the north Londoners could face a fight to secure his signature from under the noses of Barcelona.

The Netherlands Under-21 international was heavily linked with a move to the Catalan giants during the summer, and it was suggested in July that the Camp Nou outfit were prepared to pay £44m for the player’s services.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barca are still keen on signing the 21-year-old playmaker, but Spurs head-coach Mauricio Pochettino is a huge fan of the Dutchman, and has reportedly joined the list of interested suitors.

The Lilywhites did not improve their squad during the summer but have already been linked with a mid-season move for Porto’s Hector Herrera.

De Jong has scored once and provided nine assists in 26 appearances for the Dutch outfit last term.