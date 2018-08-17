Toby Alderweireld wanted by Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld as they look for a replacement for Jerome Boateng.

The Bavarians are open to offloading the 29-year-old German if his £50m valuation is met as they fear that he would become unsettled after seven years at the Allianz Arena.

According to The Mirror, the Bundesliga champions already have a list of targets to take over from Boateng in the defence, with Alderweireld among those being considered.

The Belgium international has refused a new contact with Spurs and was tipped to join Manchester United in summer, but the north Londoners did not receive a formal offer.

Bayern Munich could hold out until next summer, however, as the right-back has a £25m release clause which can be triggered at the end of the season.