Swansea striker on City radar?

Swansea forward Fernando Llorente has reportedly emerged as a shock summer target for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard has scored 11 goals this term after joining the Swans from the Spanish outfit Sevilla during last summer’s transfer window.

His performances saw him linked with a move to Chelsea back in January and now reports claim Premier League rivals Manchester City are also said to be interested in the 32-year-old’s services.

City boss Guardiola believes the veteran striker, who has vast of experience with Bilbao, Juventus and Sevilla, could add another dimension to City’s attacking line-up.

The former Athletic Bilbao man is currently contracted to the Swans until 2018.