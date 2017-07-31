Report: Swansea City to face competition for Wilfried Bony

Swansea City will reportedly face tough competition from the Turkish champions Besiktas in their bid to sign Wilfried Bony from Manchester City this summer.

The Swans are understood to be lining up a move for the 28-year-old striker, who left the Liberty Stadium to join Manchester City two years ago.

Bony has since managed to score only 8 goals in 46 appearances for City, with more outings coming from the bench, while he spent last season on loan at Stoke City.

City boss Pep Guardiola is eager to offload the Ivory Coast international, who has a year still left on his contract, and BBC Sport claims that Besiktas have now joined the Swans in the race for his services.

The Turkish outfit are understood to offer Bony closer to his current £120,000-a-week salary, with a prospect of Champions League football next season.

Besiktas have already secured the signature of former Real Madrid centre-back Pepe this summer and could be looking forward to add Bony to their ranks ahead of the new season.