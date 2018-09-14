Sami Khedira pens new Juventus deal until 2021

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new contract that promises to keep him at Turin until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 31-year-old joined the Old Lady from Real Madrid in 2015 and has won three Serie A titles during his time with the Italian giants.

I just extended my contract at @Juventusfc until 2021. Since my first day I’ve had a special feeling and it quickly felt like home here. I'm very proud to be a part of the great history of the club and of the Juventus family. Let's continue to make black and white history 🏳🏴 pic.twitter.com/Cz5Fk7oZPn — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) September 12, 2018

The German playmaker has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, while French champions Paris Saint-Germain were credited with an interest during the summer.

Khedira’s future has now been confirmed, however, with the midfielder penning an extension in Turin until the summer of 2021.

He has scored once in three Serie A appearances for Juve during the current campaign.