Saints midfielder Oriol Romeu pens new contract

Southampton attacker Oriol Romeu has committed his long-term future by singing a new four-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been one of club’s greatest players so far this season, appeared in 30 fixtures across all competitions and won the Saints’ Player of the Month award in September and October.

“I couldn’t be any happier to have this new contract with the club. Ever since I came here I have felt very, very good. Everything has been positive for me,” the Spaniard told the club’s official website.

“I have developed myself and been getting better every day. Looking forward, it’s a good thing for me, but hopefully there will be more to come and nice experiences to go through.”

@oriolromeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with #SaintsFC! 😇 A photo posted by Southampton FC (@southamptonfc) on Jan 24, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

Romeu racked up 65 appearances for Southampton since joining the club from Chelsea in 2015.