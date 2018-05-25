Roma midfielder wanted by Arsenal

Arsenal have reportedly expressed their interest in signing Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini this summer.

The 21-year-old midfielder has scored three goals in 37 appearances for Giallorossi during the 2017-18 campaign.

The Italy international only returned to Stadio Olimpico last summer following a loan spell at Sassuolo, but it is understood that the playmaker has a £26m release clause fetched into his current contract.

According to Sky Sports News, Arsenal manager Unai Emery is interested in bringing the youngster to the Emirates, although the Italian champions Juventus are also considering an approach.

Pellegrini featured in Italy’s 1-1 draw against England at Wembley in March.