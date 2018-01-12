Report – Torino eye Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic

The Italian side Torino are reportedly interested in signing Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic before the end of the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

The 25-year-old, who has made just two Premier League appearances for the Merseyside outfit during the 2017-18 campaign.

The Bosnian international moved to Toffees from Ferencvaros in 2014, but has struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park – having played 56 times in total for the Premier League side.

The report claims, the Serie A outfit have contacted Everton over a move for the defensive midfielder, and manager Sam Allardyce is said to be open to letting Besic depart.

Torino are currently 9th in the league standings, having secured 28 points from 20 games this season.