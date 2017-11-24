Report: Stoke City, Everton in chase to sign Odion Ighalo

Premier League duo Stoke City and Everton are allegedly interested in signing Odion Ighalo, who plays as a striker for Chinese outfit Changchun Yatai FC.

The report claims that the Potters are the front-runners for Ighalo’s signature, with Southampton FC and West Ham United are also said to be interested in the Nigerian international.

The former Watford striker was part of the club that earned promotion to the Premier League in 2015, and established himself as one of the key figures in the top flight, scoring 15 goals in his first season.

Ighalo, 28, moved to Chinese club Changchun Yatai last season, however, the report suggests that Stoke are now interested in Ighalo’s signature this January.

Everton, who have lost Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United back in the summer, approached to sign Olivier Giroud from Arsenal to improve their frontline, but the Merseyside outfit have since relied on the services of Oumar Niasse.