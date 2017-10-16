Report: Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand linked with Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ramped up his interest in signing Ryan Bertrand from Southampton when the transfer window reopens in January, according to The Sun.

City were previously tipped to make a swoop for the 28-year-old defender in the summer, before instead signing Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo.

The Citizens are understood to be on the lookout for yet another defensive talent after having lost Mendy to a knee injury until April 2018.

Bertrand seems to be the ideal addition at the Etihad Stadium, with the report suggests that the Saints will be willing to cash in if the right bid offered.

Guardiola said: “We will see if we can add players in January. The problem we have is the Mendy injury.”

The reigning Premier League champions Chelsea were also linked with the England international back in the summer.