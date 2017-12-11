Report: Sergio Romero wants United exit?

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is considering his future at the Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mail.

The Argentina international has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils last season, but the stopper has only played four times during the ongoing season and is behind the number one keeper David de Gea at the club.

Romero is concerned about his future that would harm his chances of keeping the goalkeeping position for the national side entering next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The 30-year-old is a popular figure in the United squad, but the emergence of Joel Pereira has led to speculations that manager Jose Mourinho would be open to allowing Romero to look around somewhere else.

Romero has a vast experience, having played for Racing Club, AZ, Sampdoria and AS Monaco before moving to Manchester on a free transfer in 2015.