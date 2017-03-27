Report: Real Madrid keeping tabs on Chelsea star

Real Madrid are ready to make a summer move for Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard.

The 26-year-old has been in impressive form under Antonio Conte, scoring 11 goals and registered four assists in 26 Premier League appearances for the Blues this season.

According to the Spanish newspaper Diario Gol, the La Liga giants have held positive talks with Hazard’s representatives over a potential summer move.

The report adds that Florentino Perez has been monitoring Hazard since 2012, while Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly wanted to sign the Belgian international last summer.

Hazard’s current contract with the Premier League leaders is valid until 2020.