Report: Pepe close to PSG move

Real Madrid centre-back Pepe is reportedly on the verge of joining the French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Portugal international, who has been strongly linked with a move to Chinese Super League, will see his current Los Blancos contract expire at the end of June.

It is understood that both Pepe and the Real Madrid have decided to part ways in the summer transfer window, and the player had been expected to move to the mega-rich Chinese Super League.

However, according to El Larguero (as reported by ESPN FC’s Jonathan Johnson), the 34-year-old defender wants to contribute at the highest level, with the Ligue 1 giants PSG close to reaching an agreement with the veteran centre-back ahead of a move in this summer’s transfer window.

Real Madrid’s Pepe is reportedly close to joining PSG this summer at the end of his contract. #RMCF https://t.co/AsZ8uKznrf — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) May 9, 2017

Pepe has won two La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns during his time at the Bernabeu.