Manchester United have reportedly identified Juventus defender Joao Cancelo as a potential replacement for Antonio Valencia, who will turn 34 in August.

The Red Devils have sent scouts to watch Joao Cancelo in action ahead of a potential move, according to The Sun.

The 24-year-old Portuguese has scored once in 23 appearances for the Old Lady this term in an encouraging debut campaign in Turin.

According to the same story, the North-West giants would have to make a big offer to sign Cancelo given that the promising right-back has four-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract.

The Italian champions signed Cancelo in a £35m deal from Valencia last summer after the defender spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Inter Milan.