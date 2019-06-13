Report – Man United to sell Matteo Darmian this summer

Manchester United are in advanced talks to sell Matteo Darmian this summer, according to ESPN.

The Red Devils are looking to offload the Italy international as they look to revamp their squad ahead of 2019-20 season.

Spanish outfit Valencia and two unnamed Serie A clubs are interested in signing the 29-year-old defender Darmian this summer.

The full-back only started five Premier League appearances last season and made a total of seven outings in all competitions for United, so unsurprisingly he is being linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to have sanctioned a bid to bring Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford this summer in a move which would make Darmian’s role even more peripheral.