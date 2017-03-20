Report: Juventus’s Leonardo Bonucci on City radar

Manchester City have expressed an interest in moving for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci should he become available in the summer, according to the Daily Star.

The 29-year-old Italian international is said to be considering his future away from Turin following a dispute with Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri.

The report suggest, City boss Pep Guardiola is looking to strengthen his squad and Bonucci as emerged as a replacement for Vincent Kompany, who may leave the Etihad in the summer due to his injury record.

The report also adds that the experienced centre-back is keen to play for the Citizens, as well as having the chance to double his wages to £220,000-a-week.

Bonucci racked up 305 appearances for the Serie A Champions in all competitions since his move from Bari in 2010.