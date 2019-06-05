Report – Juventus join Kieran Trippier race?

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for the Italian champions Juventus, according to Sky in Italy.

The Old Lady could lose Joao Cancelo to Premier League champions Manchester City this summer, with City said to be preparing a £50m bid for the 25-year-old Portuguese defender.

The repot claims, Juve have identified Trippier, who is tipped to leave the north London ahead of the 2019-20 campaign – as a possible replacement for Cancelo.

Trippier, 28, who is under contract at Tottenham till 2022 – admits that he would prefer to stay in the UK than move to Italy, but the decision may be out of his hands.

The England international has scored one goal and made five assists in 38 appearances for Spurs during the 2018-19 season.