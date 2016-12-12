Report: Fabregas all set for Roma?

The Serie A outfit Roma are reportedly considering a loan move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas in the January transfer window.

The Spaniard has struggled to established himself under new Blues manager Antonio Conte and has started just two outings this season so far, triggering speculation that he could make a move away from Stamford Bridge next month.

As per the Italian publication Il Tempo, the Giallorossi have made an approach for the 29-year-old midfielder with a six-month loan ahead of a permanent transfer next summer.

Fabregas moved to Stamford Bridge in a £28m deal from Barcelona in 2014. He knows he must get regular football to maximise his chances of being selected for the national team.

Serie A rivals AC Milan have also been interested in recent months, but the midfielder’s destination looks set to be the capital and AS Roma.