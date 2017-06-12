Report: Everton willing to pay £20m for Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen

Everton are reportedly ready to pounce for Ajax skipper Davy Klaassen by making a £20m bid in the next fortnight, according to The Mirror.

The Dutchman was scouted closely by the merseyside outfit head coach Ronald Koeman earlier this year and earned praise from his compatriot.

“It is difficult for a lot of technical and skillful players because the demands in England are so big,” Koeman said. “But Davy Klaassen has made very big steps.”

The report suggests, Toffees could finalise a deal in the next 10 days, which will put doubt on midfielder Ross Barkley’s future at Goodison Park.

Klaassen has scored 20 times and provided 10 assists in 50 games for Ajax in all competitions this term, helping them to reaching a 2nd-place finish in the Eredivisie.