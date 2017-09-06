Report: Emre Can on Man United and Chelsea radar

Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Emre Can from Liverpool, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by The Sun.

Both clubs are considering moves for the 23-year-old midfielder, who will be running out of his contract at Anfield at the end of the ongoing season.

The report adds that the Italian champions Juventus is the another club potentially keen on signing the Germany international as his contract stand-off with the Reds continues.

The report also suggests that German champions Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the midfielder if he cannot find an agreement with the Merseyside outfit over a new contract.

However, Liverpool are still “hopeful” of being able to convince Can to extend the contract and commit his future to the Reds.

Despite that, Juventus seem to be the leading contenders to sign Liverpool midfielder, with the Serie A outfit potentially able to provide him with a pre-contract agreement in January.

Liverpool to visit Manchester City in the Premier League action on Saturday.