Report: AC Milan in talks with Marouane Fellaini

The Serie A giants AC Milan have reportedly made contact with Manchester United attacking midfielder Marouane Fellaini over a summer move to the San Siro.

The Belgian’s current contract at Old Trafford is set to expire this summer, although the club manager Jose Mourinho suggested earlier this month that progress had been made in talks over an extension.

However, a new contract is still yet to be agreed and journalist Kristof Terreur has now reported that Rossoneri have made an official approach for the 30-year-old midfielder.

That’s a confirmation from my side. AC Milan have contacted Marouane Fellaini about a summer move. They are willing to offer him a long term deal. Man United still in the race, though. #mufc #acmilan pic.twitter.com/cqetUVLbvU — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) May 20, 2018

The Red Devils are still understood to be hopeful of extending Fellaini’s contract at the Old Trafford, although time is running out for them to agree terms with the Belgian international.

Fellaini joined Manchester United in 2013 and has since gone on to make more than 150 appearances for the club, scoring 20 times.