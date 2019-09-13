Real Madrid weighing up £187m bid for Mohamed Salah?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ramped up his interest in Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah as a potential future signing.

According to reports in Spain, Perez is considering the Real’s options with regards to their activity in the summer transfer window next year.

Given the uncertainty involved in any deal for Kylian Mbappe or Harry Kane, it is suggested that an approach may be made for Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah within the next 12 months.

The report goes on to claim Perez would be willing to spend £187m on the 27-year-old Egyptian, as well as matching his current wage at the Merseyside outfit.

Unless a particular request is made by the winger, the Reds are unlikely to want to part ways with their star player from the last two campaigns, who still has four years left on his current contract.