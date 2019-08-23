Real Madrid want Bruno Fernandes?

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid ahead of the end of the summer transfer window.

While Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were both strongly linked with the Portugal international earlier this month, neither of the English giants opted to meet Sporting’s valuation.

With the 24-year-old said to be keen to take on a new challenge, that has seemingly left the Portuguese giants in limbo as they attempt to maximise any potential fee for the playmaker.

According to AS, Sporting made contact with Real Madrid to ask whether they are interested in Fernandes.

The report goes on to claim that Los Blancos are now considering a bid for the Portuguese midfielder, who is likely to cost £60m.