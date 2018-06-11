Real Madrid to offer £150m for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic?

Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a £150m summer bid for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Serie A outfit Lazio.

The Champions League winners, who are currently in the process of seeking for a new manager at the Bernabéu following the departure of Zinedine Zidane.

According to reports in AS and Il Messaggero, the Spanish giants are considering a £150m move for the Serbia international, who has already stated to be a lifelong Madrid fan.

The 23-year-old is reportedly the subject of interest from both Manchester United and Juventus, but it appears as though Los Blancos find themselves at the lead of the queue with a deal that could see Lazio receive around £17million in bonuses.

Milinkovic-Savic has scored 17 goals in 94 appearances for the Italians since joining from Genk in 2015.

Real Madrid recently claimed a record third consecutive Champions League title and are now thought to be looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.