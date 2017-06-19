Everton midfielder Gerard Deulofeu is set to complete a return to the Catalan giants Barcelona this summer, according to the Echo.
The Blaugrana will reportedly activate the £10.5m buyback clause in the player’s Toffees contract – which is going to expire in 12 months time.
Report suggests, Barcelona new boss Ernesto Valverde sees Deulofeu as part of his first-team plans, so he’s considering moving the star player Lionel Messi into midfield to accommodate the striker.
Deulofeu, 23, who is said to be one of the first signings under Valverde, is currently representing Spain at the U21 Euros held in Poland.
The winger joined the Toffees back in 2015, was initially on loan at the Merseyside outfit before making the move permanent, scoring 8 goals and across 75 matches.
Here is how Twitter reacts to see the Spaniard leave Goodison Park..
So Deulofeu back to Barca. Did some extraordinary things but ultimately failed to cut it. Decent fee for someone not in Koeman's plans. #EFC
— Ell Bretland (@EllBretland) June 19, 2017
Gutted about Deulofeu 😩
— Stuart Watt (@Stuart_Watt) June 19, 2017
We sent Deulofeu out on loan because Koeman didn't fancy him & he wasn't doing well. Won't be shedding any tears over him being sold.
— UpperGwladysBlue (@UpperGwladysBlu) June 19, 2017
Deulofeu is worth 20mill in this market, gutted it didn't work out for him here, he's got the quality
— Ged Robinson (@Ged_Robinson) June 19, 2017
Deulofeu back to Barca? 😩
— Craig (@craigefc24) June 19, 2017