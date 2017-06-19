Reactions: Barca to launch £10.5m Gerard Deulofeu clause

Everton midfielder Gerard Deulofeu is set to complete a return to the Catalan giants Barcelona this summer, according to the Echo.

The Blaugrana will reportedly activate the £10.5m buyback clause in the player’s Toffees contract – which is going to expire in 12 months time.

Report suggests, Barcelona new boss Ernesto Valverde sees Deulofeu as part of his first-team plans, so he’s considering moving the star player Lionel Messi into midfield to accommodate the striker.

Deulofeu, 23, who is said to be one of the first signings under Valverde, is currently representing Spain at the U21 Euros held in Poland.

The winger joined the Toffees back in 2015, was initially on loan at the Merseyside outfit before making the move permanent, scoring 8 goals and across 75 matches.

