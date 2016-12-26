PSV Eindhoven plot Chelsea’s Marco van Ginkel?

PSV Eindhoven sporting director Marcel Brands has stated that he is planning to launch a bid for Chelsea ace Marco van Ginkel.

The Dutchman has failed to make a senior appearance this season and has had to settle with the Blues’ under-23 side. Therefore, the Playmaker is expected to leave in January – either on loan or permanently.

PSV had the 24-year-old midfielder on loan during the second half of last season, scoring eight goals in 13 league games.

When asked by Dutch broadcaster Omroep Brabant to re-sign Van Ginkel, Brands responded: “We need to check with Chelsea.

“Of course he’s on our list, but we must also see if there is a spot for him at this time in our team.

“That question will be answered by our technical staff. We need to look even if he is feasible. We have not enquired with Chelsea yet.”

Van Ginkel has made only four first-team appearances for the West Londoners so far.