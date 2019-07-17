PSG sign Dortmund centre-back Abdou Diallo

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old Frenchman is PSG’s fifth summer signing, with Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Marcin Bulka and Mitchel Bakker having joined the Ligue 1 champions.

🆕✍ #WelcomeAbdou 🔵🔴 Arriving from Borussia Dortmund, the French defender has signed a five-year contract with the capital club until 30 June 2024. Read the full story 👉 https://t.co/rx3aeYoRiF pic.twitter.com/T4EfUuJuVO — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 16, 2019

It is understood, the French champions are seeking more competition for Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Thilo Kehrer and Presnel Kimpembe, turned their attention to Diallo after falling behind Juventus in the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt, who is expected to join the Serie A champions imminently.

The centre-back, who started his career in AS Monaco’s academy before moving to Mainz.

Diallo has made 32 appearances for the Black and Yellow last term as Dortmund finished runners-up to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.