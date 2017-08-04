PSG complete Neymar signing

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Neymar from Barcelona in a world-record deal.

The Catalans confirmed earlier today that the Brazilian’s representatives had triggered his £198m release clause in order to allow him to leave the Camp Nou and join the Ligue 1 giants.

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, keeping him at the Parc des Princes until June 2022.

“I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain. Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious,” the forward told the club’s official website.

“And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new teammates is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want. Paris Saint-Germain’s ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings.

“I played four seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge. From today, I will do everything I can to help my new teammates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world.”

Neymar will wear the number 10 shirt for the French outfit, leaves Barca after scoring 105 times in 186 appearances during his four years at the club. He won eight trophies including two La Liga titles and the 2015 Champions League.