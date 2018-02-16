Newcastle United left-back Paul Dummett signs long-term deal

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new four-and-a-half year contract that promises to keep him at the St James’ Park until 2022.

The 26-year-old, who made his senior debut for the Magpies in 2013, has made a total of 131 appearances in all competitions during his time in the first-team squad.

Honoured and delighted to have signed a new contract for my boyhood club @nufc ✍🏼⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/duCXPwElqk — Paul Dummett (@PaulDummett) February 15, 2018

He has played a key role in the club’s recent improvement in form, and head-coach Rafael Benitez has admitted that he is delighted with the Welshman’s commitment to the club.

Benitez told Newcastle’s official website: “If you talk about players that are important for the team, normally people talk about goalscorers, midfielders and number tens but in modern football, there are not too many consistent left-sided full-backs.

“Paul is exactly that; he understands the game and you know what you can expect from him week in, week out. That’s important when you have a lot of big games. He’s a player you can trust.

“He was unlucky to miss the first four months of the season through injury, but he’s a player who is quick to learn and knows his job really well. His return has given us more competition in a position where we did not have too much before, so we’re really pleased to keep him.”

Dummett was part of the Newcastle side which registered a 1-0 win over Manchester United last weekend.