Man United goalkeeper Sergio Romero signs new deal until 2021

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has committed his long term future by signing a new four-year contract with the 20-time English champions.

The Argentine stopper joined the Old Trafford outfit on a free transfer in 2015, and has made 18 appearances in all competitions during the last season.

A delighted Sergio Romero talks to #MUTV after signing a new deal with United… pic.twitter.com/BJ2IFk5002 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 16, 2017

The 30-year-old has been handed a new four year contract until the summer of 2021 after impressing last term.

Romero told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Who wouldn’t want to be at the biggest club in the world? We have great goalkeepers here and we are always learning from each other.

“Of course, it was a very proud moment for me and my family to be part of the Europa League final, and I am looking forward to helping the team build on last season’s success in 2017-18.”

Meanwhile, United head coach Jose Mourinho added: “Sergio is a great goalkeeper and professional. He had a good season and outstanding performances, especially in our Europa League success. Sergio deserves his contract, and for Manchester United to have Sergio and David is amazing in such an important role.”

Romero helped the Red Devils win the Europa League last term. He will compete with David De Gea and Joel Pereira next season.