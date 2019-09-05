Manchester United plot January move for Christian Eriksen

Manchester United are weighing up a January move for Tottenham Hotspur ace Christian Eriksen.

The Red Devils tried to sign the Denmark international this summer but failed. However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær is still determined and see the midfielder as an important part of his plans.

The Sun claims that Manchester United have not been deterred by the club’s failure to sign Eriksen in the summer, and will go after him once again when the mid-season transfer window opens in January.

The Norwegian boss faces a lack of creative spark in midfield, and the addition of Eriksen could certainly help.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old midfielder is unhappy at north London, despite reaching the final of the Champions League last year, he has not agreed to a new contract at the club.