Manchester City eye summer swoop for Leonardo Bonucci?

Manchester City have reportedly identified Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci as a potential summer signing.

The Premier League champions are expected to bring a new centre-back to the club following Vincent Kompany’s departure.

Leicester City’s Harry Maguire has been linked with a move to the Sky Blues, although it is thought that Manchester United now lead the race for the 26-year-old England international.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Citizens are one of a number of clubs interested in Bonucci, who could be allowed to leave the Serie A champions this summer following the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax.

Bonucci, 32, only returned to Turin last summer after one season with AC Milan.

The Italy international has won seven Serie A titles during his time at Juventus, while he has also earned 89 caps by Gli Azzurri.