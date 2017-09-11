Man Utd to hijack Arsenal target Thomas Lemar

Manchester United are set to hijack Arsenal’s move for AS Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar in January, according to The Mirror.

The Red Devils will now step in for the France international when the transfer window reopens after long-time target Ivan Perisic signed a new contract with Inter Milan.

United boss Jose Mourinho is short of a winger after missing out on the 28-year-old Croatian this summer. Hence the Portuguese boss has identified Lemar as the ideal player to fill the void this January.

The Gunners reportedly made a bid for Lemar accepted on deadline day, which would have paved the way for their star player Alexis Sanchez to join Manchester City.

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Lemar faded on deadline day, however, as the 21-year-old attacker apparently did not want to join the north London club who are unable to offer him Champions League football.

Lemar was also linked with a move to Liverpool in the closing days of the summer transfer window.