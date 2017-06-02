Man United show interest in Raphael Varane?

Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho has reportedly picked Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane on his summer transfer shortlist.

After finishing 6th spot in the Premier League table, the Portuguese manager is desperate to bring in more world-class names to Old Trafford during the summer.

According to Sky Sports News, Mourinho is eager to push through a reunion with 24-year-old Varane, who is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in world football.

The France international, who worked with Mourinho at the Santiago Bernabéu between 2010 and 2013, has been restricted to just 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

Varane is currently preparing for the Champions League final, which will be held in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Varane could claim his 3rd Champions League winners’ medal, if Real thrash Juventus in the final tomorrow.