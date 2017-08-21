Man United join Liverpool in race to sign PSG midfielder Julian Draxler

Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Julian Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to The Daily Mirror.

The Red Devils are the latest Premier League club who joined the race to secure the signature of the 23-year-old midfielder amid reports that the player could be sold by the Ligue 1 giants before the end of the month.

The report adds that the Germany international has been put up for sale by the Parisians in the wake of their massive deal to sign Neymar from Barcelona.

Draxler will be allowed to leave Parc des Princes for somewhere around £32m this summer, and Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are all interested in the player’s signature.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has been keeping tabs on Draxler’s progress since he made into youth teams in Germany.

It is also reported that United boss Jose Mourinho wants to do one more signing before the close of the summer transfer window and could now turn his focus towards Draxler in a cut-price deal.