Man United keen on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio

Manchester United are weighing up a summer move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio, according to The Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are pondering a summer transfer bid to try and bring the Serbian international to Old Trafford this summer as manager Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his midfield options ahead of next season.

The report adds that Milinkovic-Savic is valued at around £80m by the Serie A outfit, and the 23-year-old midfielder has attracted interest from a host of other top clubs.

Milinkovic-Savic has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 24 Serie A appearances for Biancocelesti so far this season.

The Old Trafford outfit are bound to be linked with a number of players in the coming months as the summer transfer window edges closer.

Manchester United spent huge on signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in the January transfer window.