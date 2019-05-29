Man United keen on Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly face fresh competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid for the signing of Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, according to the Spanish outlet Marca, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

The Red Devils and Los Blancos could be set to make a move for the Argentine in the coming weeks as they look to bolster their squad ahead of 2019/20 season.

Lo Celso, 23, is attracting interest from a number of elite clubs this summer, and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly launched an opening offer of £52.8m.

That means Spurs and United could potentially go head to head for the attacking midfielder this summer.

Lo Celso has been in impressive form for Real Betis this season, contributing 16 goals and five assists in all competitions for the Spanish outfit.

The 20-time English champions are bound to be linked with a number of players as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.