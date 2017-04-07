Man United: Jesse Lingard signs new contract until 2021

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has put pen to a paper on a new four-year contract at Old Trafford, the 20-time English champions announced.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the England international had agreed an extension, with his wages believed to be increased to £100,000-per-week.



The Red Devils have now announced that the 24-year-old winger has committed his long term future to his boyhood club by singing a contract, which will keep him at the Old Trafford until 2021.

Lingard has scored 11 times in 70 appearances for Man United across all competitions.