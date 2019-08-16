Man United held Christian Eriksen talks

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allegedly held talks with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen over a potential move to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.

The Denmark international will see his current deal with the Lilywhites expire at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 27-year-old had been linked with a switch to the Red Devils in the early stages of August but the window closed with the attacking midfielder remaining at the north London.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer personally spoke with Eriksen over a possible move to Old Trafford. The former Ajax youngster, though, is said to have confirmed that he wanted to move to La Liga.

Indeed, Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a swoop for the playmaker, who could still complete a move to the Spanish capital over the next couple of weeks.

Juventus, meanwhile, are also still said to be interested in Eriksen.