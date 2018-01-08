Man United consider £35m Mesut Ozil bid?

Manchester United are ready to pounce on the Germany international by making a £35m bid for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in a potential January move.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who is in the final stage of his current deal with the Gunners, is yet to sign a new contract at the Emirates and The Mirror claims that United boss Jose Mourinho has been given the green light to launch an offer for the playmaker.

The report also adds that the Red Devils manager has been granted £80million to spend this month, and would be prepared to negotiate with the north Londoners should they wish to cash in.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is keen to keep their star player at the Emirates, however, despite the player only having few months left on his existing deal.

Mourinho and Ozil both have worked together at Real Madrid, where the German midfielder enjoyed the best spell of his career, winning the La Liga title in 2011/12.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in Ozil’s signature.