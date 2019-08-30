Man United confirm Alexis Sanchez’s loan move to Inter Milan

Manchester United have confirmed that Alexis Sanchez has completed a loan move to the Italian giants Inter Milan for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Chile international posted a picture on his Instagram wishing his former team-mates “good luck” for the rest of the season.

Both Manchester United and Inter Milan have now confirmed the news, with Sanchez joining Romelu Lukaku at San Siro this summer.

We can confirm that Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan on loan until 30 June 2020. We wish @Alexis_Sanchez the best of luck in Italy. pic.twitter.com/DdcRQRoEMk — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 29, 2019

Sanchez, 30, has managed to score just five goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

The Chilean’s exit leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side short of options in the final third with Anthony Martial is likely to miss Saturday’s match against Southampton through injury.