Manchester United close in on Antoine Griezmann transfer

The January transfer window has just passed by, and that means a new lease of life for the never-ending transfer chatter. Reported deals that couldn’t be completed the previous window become fresh fodder and one such transfer is Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United.

According to reports in France, as claimed by French TV station Canal Plus, United have agreed personal terms with the Atlético Madrid forward and only the fee remains to be agreed between the buying and the selling club.

Griezmann, 25, signed a new deal at Atlético last year that set his release clause at €100m (£85.5m). His new contract in Madrid runs until the summer of 2021, but it is looking increasingly likely that his stay at Atlético could be cut short.

Should the Red Devils trigger his release clause, Griezmann stands to become the second most expensive player in the world, after France team-mate Paul Pogba, who moved to United last summer. It is believed that the former Real Sociedad star will earn wages similar to Pogba (£17.7m / year) should his United move transpire.

United have struggled for goals this season, with only Zlatan Ibrahimović firing on all cylinders. The 20-team league champions have gone from title hopefuls with the bookmakers to getting steep betting odds for even qualifying for the Champions League next season. They have scored the least number of goals among the Premier League’s top six clubs, and Griezmann would be a welcome addition to their attack.

Expect betting to intensify on Griezmann’s move to United as time ticks towards the summer transfer window. The France attacker is one of the most sought-after players in world football at the moment, having been the top scorer at last year’s European Championship.

Griezmann has scored 15 goals this season in the Rojiblancos of Atléti but hasn’t hit the heady heights of the last two years, when Diego Simeone’s side challenged for La Liga as well as the Champions League. Currently, Atlético sit fourth in La Liga, ten points behind leaders Real Madrid.