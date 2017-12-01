Man City’s David Silva signs new one year contract

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has signed a one-year contract extension, that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2020, the Premier League giants confirmed.

The 31-year-old veteran midfielder, who was due to be out of contract at the end of next season, will now remain with the Citizens to a full decade with his latest one-year deal.

Who would have imagined back then.😅Very happy to continue my career in this big club.Thanks to all the fans for the amazing support. pic.twitter.com/CzmqnLCppa — David Silva (@21LVA) November 30, 2017

Silva has now officially agreed to fresh terms with the Manchester giants and says that he is hopeful of adding more trophies to both his and City’s collection.

“I am so happy to have committed my future to City,” the Spaniard told the club’s official website. “I am incredibly proud of what I have achieved at City in my seven-and-a-half seasons here and with Pep in charge, I feel we are in a great position to win trophies this season and beyond.

“The style of football we are playing is a pleasure to be a part of and I look forward to winning more titles in the years to come.”

Silva joined the Citizens from Valencia for £24m in 2010 and has since gone on to make 234 league appearances, scoring 40 goals for the club.